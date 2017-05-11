Bzzzzz: ‘Abogado ka, attorney?’

THAT’S an old quip that two lawyers hurl at each other in friendly banter but it raises a fact: there are lawyers who don’t sound or look like they are attorneys and there are non-lawyers who sound and look like they are.

Like Noel Maracuello who was arrested in Lamac, Consolacion for defrauding a man of more than P30,000 by posing as a lawyer. Apparently, he was convincing enough to the client. It took another lawyer to expose the fraudster.

Or like that aide to a governor who, sometime ago, earned extra money outside the Capitol by lawyering although he was not a lawyer.

Sloganeering

Notice how the branding is done even by government: The Duterte government’s program is “Build build build,” that’s the word “build” repeated twice and mentioned three times, to emphasize that it’s massive.

A brand though could be distorted and used against its promoter when it fails or, worse, tied to a scandal. Imagine how “Dutertenomics” could be twisted.

Who’d lead...

... The country if an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude would hit Metro Manila, set off by the 100-km. West Valley fault, and kill the top leaders?

A study by Phivolcs and Jica (Japan International Cooperation Agency) projected casualties of more than 100,000 people. If the president and those who’d succeed him would be in Metro Manila at the time and nobody would survive, there’d be no immediate successor. Malacañang Palace, Supreme Court, Senate and House and other key government buildings might not survive the “Big One.”

Snubbed

Mike Rama snubbed broadcaster Bobby Nalzaro who offered a handshake to the former mayor at a social function over the weekend. So had Mike’s nemesis, Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who’d totally ignore Bobby whenever they bumped into each other. Mike and Tomas at least now agree on one thing: how to respond to Bobby.

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

[paseares@gmail.com]