Capitol workers’ bonus next week
Thursday, May 11, 2017
A TOTAL of 1,500 capitol employees will receive their mid-year bonus next week.
Both regular and casual employees, who have worked from July one until May 15 this year, will receive a bonus equivalent to one month basic pay.
Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said that a budget of P30-million has been appropriated for the mid-year bonus.
The granting of bonuses to employees is provided under Budget Circular Order 2017-2. Airland Sala, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!