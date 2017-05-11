Capitol workers’ bonus next week

A TOTAL of 1,500 capitol employees will receive their mid-year bonus next week.

Both regular and casual employees, who have worked from July one until May 15 this year, will receive a bonus equivalent to one month basic pay.

Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said that a budget of P30-million has been appropriated for the mid-year bonus.

The granting of bonuses to employees is provided under Budget Circular Order 2017-2. Airland Sala, CNU Intern