Charity run gathers 160 moms, children

RUNNING was made more fun and rewarding as kids, adults, moms, and babies joined Dagan Para sa Gatas Ni Nanay held in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Dagan Para sa Gatas ni Nanay is a run for a cause to help raise funds for the completion of the human milk bank at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

At least 160 runners for the 10K and 5K open categories, and 1K special category for mommies carrying babies in harnesses went around the Mactan Economic Zone II compound at The Outlets in Pueblo Verde, Lapu-Lapu City for the run recently.

Human milk banks are a requirement for government and health institutions under the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009.

These facilities will serve as repositories for breastmilk donations with the goal of sharing human breast milk for very sick, premature or malnourished babies or babies whose mothers may be unable to provide milk for them.

The VSMMC Milk Bank, although still under construction, has been operating since 2013 and the is first of such facility in Region 7.

Organized by Latch (Lactation, Attachment, Training, Counselling and Help), in partnership with the AboitizLand, the run aims to raise breastfeeding awareness in time for the International Women’s Month last March.

Latch is a non-profit organization of trained peer counselors, breastfeeding educators and mothers who have exclusively breastfed or are exclusively breastfeeding.

AboitizLand, developer and operator of Mactan Economic Zone 2 and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, promotes health and well-being advocacies in pursuit of its brand promise of nurturing communities.