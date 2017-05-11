Cops to continue monitoring hotels
AFTER the recent drug operations conducted in hotels, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño ordered the continuous surveillance of the said establishments to keep them from being used as drugs dens.
Taliño lauded the cooperation of the hotel owners and promised to run after the drug users and pushers who used these private establishments to pursue their illegal drug activities.
“Our drug operations don’t choose any place. As long as illegal activities are being conducted there, then we will launch an operation,” Taliño said.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.
