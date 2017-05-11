Cops to continue monitoring hotels | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Cops to continue monitoring hotels

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Cops to continue monitoring hotels

Thursday, May 11, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

AFTER the recent drug operations conducted in hotels, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño ordered the continuous surveillance of the said establishments to keep them from being used as drugs dens.

Taliño lauded the cooperation of the hotel owners and promised to run after the drug users and pushers who used these private establishments to pursue their illegal drug activities.

“Our drug operations don’t choose any place. As long as illegal activities are being conducted there, then we will launch an operation,” Taliño said.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments