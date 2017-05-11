Danao buy-busts nab 8 suspects

OPERATIVES of the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested eight alleged drug pushers, including a relative of a suspected drug kingpin, and four users in a series of buy-busts in Danao City last Wednesday.

Seized during the operations were several packs of shabu worth P355,180, cash amounting to P1,600 believed to be proceeds of illegal activities, and drug paraphernalia.

The team led by Danao City Police Chief Gerard Ace Pelare arrested Melchora Batulan, Maw Junior Dabalos, Emily Peralez, Cesar Nuñez, Marideth Hermosilla, Jarenz Matugas and Vincent Batulan.

Jerry Alvaro Capute, 49, was caught in another drug bust. He is reportedly related to suspected drug lord Alvaro "Barok" Alvaro.

Capute yielded a .357 revolver loaded with three bullets and P18,290 worth of shabu.

The users were identified as Tom Kevin Moral, Victor Capoy, Erwin Laag, Dionesio Ocba and Mark Lumbab.

Also last Wednesday dawn, the Cebu City Police Office conducted a “One Time Big Time” operation that led to the arrest of 73 persons and the confiscation of more than a million worth of shabu.

Police caught 49 suspects for drug offenses, 15 for illegal gambling, two persons for illegal firearms, four for child abuse, two for copyright violations and one for motornapping.

Seized were shabu weighing 327.21 grams with an estimated value of P1,145,235, five firearms, eight gambling machines and cash believed to be drug proceeds.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the arrested persons in court.