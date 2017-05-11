DILG 7 gets memo on right mayor | SunStar

DILG 7 gets memo on right mayor

Thursday, May 11, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

THE Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 confirmed that they already received the Comelec’s decision declaring Ian Christopher Escario as the rightful mayor of Bantayan, Cebu.

DILG 7 Director Rene Burdeos confirmed to SunStar Cebu that Escario came to their office on Wednesday afternoon to deliver the Comelec’s decision.

But Burdeos explained that they can’t implement the decision since they need clearance from the DILG Central Office in Manila.

While the order from their central office has yet to arrive, Burdeos advised current Bantayan, Cebu Mayor Arthur Despi to no longer sign any contracts or documents for the hiring of new employees.

But while he clarified there is nothing illegal of hiring new employees, Burdeos urged Despi to do so out of delicadeza.

Last Monday, the Special Municipal Board of Canvassers of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed Escario as the duly-elected mayor of Bantayan, Cebu.

But Despi opposed the Comelec’s decision, adding that there is a current Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) filed by his camp last May 3.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


