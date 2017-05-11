Goopio clan reunion set
THE Goopio clan of San Remigio, Cebu will hold its grand reunion on May 20 at the San Remigio Sports Complex in Poblacion, San Remigio.
Clan president Ellen Goopio Cañete said that the whole-day affair will start with a registration at 8 a.m.
The highlight of the event will be the election of the next batch of officers who will take charge of the next gathering.
For more details, relatives are requested to contact Ellen Cañete at (032) 435-8979/0906-6463125; Raddie Calomarde at 0917-3195586; Tita Goopio at (032)431-5630; Bong Goopio at 0915-2632277 and Evita Apostol at 0933-1357876.
Relatives are enjoined to attend the reunion.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.
