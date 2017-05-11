Goopio clan reunion set | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Goopio clan reunion set

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Goopio clan reunion set

Thursday, May 11, 2017

THE Goopio clan of San Remigio, Cebu will hold its grand reunion on May 20 at the San Remigio Sports Complex in Poblacion, San Remigio.

Clan president Ellen Goopio Cañete said that the whole-day affair will start with a registration at 8 a.m.

The highlight of the event will be the election of the next batch of officers who will take charge of the next gathering.

For more details, relatives are requested to contact Ellen Cañete at (032) 435-8979/0906-6463125; Raddie Calomarde at 0917-3195586; Tita Goopio at (032)431-5630; Bong Goopio at 0915-2632277 and Evita Apostol at 0933-1357876.

Relatives are enjoined to attend the reunion.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments