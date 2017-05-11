‘Illegal’ recruiter charged

THE Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor indicted a woman who allegedly duped a female job applicant into non-existing employment abroad.

Prosecutor Genevieve Tabada-Lawas found evidence to charge Diana Magdalina Sy with estafa, which is punishable under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

Sy allegedly misrepresented herself to have connections with the Attorney General of Canada and convinced the applicant that her profession as a teacher was supposedly included in the Federal Skilled Workers for 2013, the prosecutor said.

The complainant, Alona Son, filed the complaint before the City Prosecutor’s Office accusing Sy of allegedly duping her into bogus employment abroad.

In 2012, Son said she sought the assistance of Global Visa in her application for a Canadian immigrant visa. Diana assisted Son and promised the latter the immigrant visa as well as employment as a teacher in Canada.

Son then paid P61,000 as service fee and signed the “consultancy agreement.”

The respondent informed Son that the Attorney General of Canada informed her in advance the list of qualified skills to be accepted in Canada.

But until July 2016, Son said she had not received her Canada immigrant visa, prompting her to lodge the complaint.