Korean hangs self after fight with partner | SunStar

Thursday, May 11, 2017

A 35-YEAR-OLD Korean was found dead in her house in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City around 4:30 pm yesterday.

The victim was identified as Kwan Heeyoung.

Ku Junghun, 43, told the police he found his live-in partner’s body hanging on their comfort room with pajamas tied around her neck.

Before the incident, Junghun said he had a fight with Heeyoung but it was eventually settled.

Junghun said he just arrived home when he found Heeyoung’s body.

Police are conducting further investigation on the incident. Airland Sala, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


