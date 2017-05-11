Man killed after trying 'to help' friend who was being arrested

A DRUG suspect, who tried to rescue a colleague who was arrested during a buy-bust, was killed after he tried to shoot a police officer in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City last Wednesday night.

Ronald “Gang-gang” Señor was declared dead when he was brought to the City District Hospital.

The incident happened in Sitio San Jose at 9:25 p.m.

Mandaue Police Station 3 led by Senior Insp. James Conaco conducted a buy-bust against Edison “Dison” Polancos, 37, who is a resident in the area.

When Polancos sensed that he was transacting with a police officer, he shouted for help.

“Gang-gang! Tabang! Tabang! (Gang-gang. Help me!),” he was quoted as saying, based on the spot report.

Señor arrived, pulled out a gun and reportedly tried to shoot the police decoy.

One of the police officers shot Señor before the latter could pull the trigger.

Second incident

Chief Insp. Michelangelo Beltran, chief of Police Station 3, said the two men have long been partners in their illegal activity.

“They never surrendered during Oplan Tokhang. When we conducted our Tokhang in the area to encourage drug personalities to surrender, they were nowhere to be found,” Beltran said in Cebuano.

The two men returned to San Jose when President Duterte suspended Oplan Tokhang.

Authorities recovered a sachet and a medium pack containing suspected shabu, the buy-bust money and a .22 revolver with four live ammunition from the suspects.

About 10 days ago, Omar Jumamoy was shot by one of the personnel of Police Station 3 when he also tried to shoot a police officer during a buy-bust, also in Sitio San Jose.