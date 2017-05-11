A mobile app for habal2x drivers?

THE habal-habal drivers (motorcycle taxi) will soon level up their operation in Cebu City by using a mobile-based application, where their riders can book a ride online.

Arnel Tancinco, executive assistant of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, said transport service providers such as Angkas, which is an affiliate of Grab and Uber, have presented their applications to the leaders of habal-habal drivers association yesterday.

So far, Delfin Adolfo, consultant of Cebu City Riders, said they support the proposed system.

Cebu City Riders is the organization of habal-habal drivers that has over 3,000 members.

Adolfo said the online booking system will help both the drivers and passengers since it will provide the latter the details of the former.

Drivers, he said, will no longer overcharge passengers since the application will reflect the computation of the fare.

“It will be up to the drivers if they choose to subscribe to the application or not. But we will be there to guide them. It’s for the safety for both the drivers and passengers,” he told reporters.

Tancinco said starting next week, Grab and Uber will start the briefing on how their application works to the habal-habal drivers in the barangays.

“It’s the advocacy of the mayor to support habal-habal drivers. It will level up their operation and the mobile-based application is voluntary,” he said.

On the issue of legality, Tancinco said the City is set to release an authority to support this type of operation and they’ve already scheduled a meeting to discuss it.

Tancinco, who is the former regional director of Land Transportation Office said that although the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has the sole and exclusive mandate to regulate all types of motor vehicles, the City has also an authority to issue permits as stated under the Local Government Code.

“If there is an issue as to whose authority to regulate motorcycles, I would say it’s still with DOTr and we will not argue that, but we will invoke the local government’s authority to issue permit,” he added.