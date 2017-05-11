Ronda barangay captain 'positive' for drug use

TUPAS, Ronda Barangay Captain Eugene Miñoza tested positive of illegal drug use.

Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) Chief Joie Yape said they subjected Miñoza to a drug test after he was arrested in a raid last Wednesday morning.

He was brought to the Regional Crime Laboratory in Cebu City that same afternoon, where he was examined by Senior Insp. Jezrhell Cruda, officer-in-charge of the chemistry branch.

Miñoza had admitted to reporters that he was a shabu user before he underwent the drug test.

Police had received several complaints from the barangay official's neighbors about his allegedly rude behavior and frequent display of his firearms in public.

During the raid, a joint PIB and Provincial Public Safety Company team recovered 22 grams of shabu worth P300,000, a .45 pistol, bullets and a silencer from Miñoza's house.

A search warrant issued by Danao City Regional Trial Court Branch 25 Judge Jerry Dicdican authorized the operation.

Police will charge Miñoza today with violating Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and for illegal possession of firearm.