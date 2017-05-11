Stop works on coastal area, DENR tells firm

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered a shipping firm owner to stop development in a coastal barangay in San Remegio, Northern Cebu.

This, after DENR 7 officials discovered that Island Shipping Lines, owned by businessman Alexander Tan, violated laws for conducting development within the coastline of Barangay Punta, San Remegio, which is under the jurisdiction of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape.

SunStar Cebu tried to get Tan’s side but text messages and calls to his cellular phone remain unanswered.

Am Prospero Lendio, TSPS Protected Area superintendent, told SunStar Cebu that they issued the cease and desist order against Tan last Monday.

Lendio said Tan violated Republic Act 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Area System (NIPAS) law; Presidential Proclamation 1234, which declares the Tañon Strait as a protected seascape; and DENR Administrative Order 17-2007, or the implementing rules and regulations governing special uses in protected areas.

Lendio said Tan violated the said laws by conducting development in the area without securing a special agreement for protected areas (SAPA).

Before Tan could secure a SAPA, his application has to undergo deliberation from local government units he intends to conduct development and from the Protected Areas Management Board (PAMB).

A SAPA is required from PAMB to determine if developments conducted in a protected area could cause environmental impact.

Lendio said Tan was reportedly starting development of a shipbuilding and repair facility in the village when DENR personnel came in to issue the order. Aside from the SAPA, Lendio also wants to know if Tan was able to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) before he started the development.

Lendio said they have required Tan to attend a technical conference at their office in Carmen on Monday.

“The technical conference will serve as an avenue for Mr. Tan to present evidence that development in the area are above board,” Lendio said, in Cebuano.

If found liable, Tan could pay penalty of about P5,000 to half a million pesos.