Taliño backs plan to arm village chiefs

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño supports the plan to provide barangay captains with gun for self-defense. This plan stemmed following the killing of a barangay captain in Mandaue City.

Taliño said that barangay captains are the frontliner in grassroots data gathering and they are also helping in the police anti-criminality campaign.

“They need that for defense and protection especially because they’re upholding the law in their barangay. As long as they follow the proper process in securing a license, then it’s okay,” Taliño said.

Taliño, however, pointed out that village leaders will have to undergo the regular procedure in securing a gun, such as background check for derogatory records and training and seminars on gun-handling.

They should also be monitored once they get their guns, he said.

“If they have violations in the law before or someone will complain against them, then we can cancel their license and permit to carry,” said Taliño.

However, a strict monitoring will be implemented to prevent cases of “trigger-happy” village chiefs.

“We will monitor him once he gets his license because he might become our problem, instead of him solving the problems of the barangay,” Taliño said.

Last May 3, Barangay Captain Antonino Maquilan of Mantuyong in Mandaue City was killed in an attack outside his eatery.

The Mandaue City Police Office earlier released the facial composite of the gunman, who was only identified as June.

Based on the computerized facial composite shown by the MCPO, the suspect has a medium build, is about 5’5” to 5’7” tall, has a fair complexion and is about 40 to 45 years old.