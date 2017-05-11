Taliño: Next DILG chief a big help to PNP
POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño considers the next secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Gen. Eduardo Año, as an asset to police operations.
“Even if he will retire (on October), he is still a man in uniform,” he said.
Although the nature of his work as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief is different, Taliño said Año can learn over time his tasks as DILG head.
President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Año is the next DILG chief so he can discipline the police after reports of extortion reached his office.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.
