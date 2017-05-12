2 Abu Sayyafs sighted in Calape, Bohol | SunStar

2 Abu Sayyafs sighted in Calape, Bohol

Friday, May 12, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting
BOHOL. Security personnel running after the two Abu Sayyaf bandits who were sighted in Pangangan Island in Calape, Bohol. (Photo courtesy of Dave Responte of dyTR Bohol)

TWO remnants of the Abu Sayyaf group that entered Bohol in April were sighted in the island of Pangangan in Calape, Bohol, said police.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño said a team from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police are hunting down Abu Asis and Abu Ubayda.

The pursuit operation was conducted after a resident complained that his fishing boat went missing and was found in Pangangan Island.

"They probably used a paddle to get there," said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Director Felipe Natividad.

He added that Asis was seen by a resident wearing a white shirt and black trousers, while Ubayda was seen holding a staff, believed to have a hard time walking because of a wound.

Natividad said that vessels from the Philippine Navy are already roving the waters surrounding Pangangan Island to prevent the bandits from transferring to another island.

Residents have not been ordered yet to evacuate. (SunStar Cebu)

Tags: 
Abu Sayyaf
Calape
Bohol
terrorism
terrorists

