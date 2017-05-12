5 ‘pushers’ fall in Talisay, Minglanilla

FIVE people were arrested Thursday night in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Talisay City and Minglanilla.

In Minglanilla, illegal drugs worth P1 million were confiscated from two suspected drug pushers in Springwood Village in Barangay Tulay at 9 p.m.

Police arrested Francisco “Patoc” Nabua, 42, and his younger brother Ozner, 27, both residents of A. Lopez St., Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Recovered from the suspects were one large pack, one small pack and five medium packs of suspected shabu and P32,000 cash.

The two suspects are now under the custody of the Minglanilla Police Station and will be charged next week.

In Talisay City, three people, including a woman, were arrested for selling illegal drugs in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tanke last Thursday night.

Arrested during the buy-bust were Randy “Salto” Alinganga, Alquin Alima, and Emmalinda Dalapo.

Recovered from the three suspects were 55 small sachets and two large packs of suspected shabu.

The confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated value of P140,000.

The three suspects are detained at the Talisay City Police Station, pending the filing of charges against them.