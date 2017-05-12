Labor groups submit draft EO to Duterte

LABOR groups submitted last May 9 a draft of an executive order that will prohibit contractualization to the office of the President, after the president asked ALU for it during their second dialogue in Davao City last May 1.

This is the president’s measure after Nagkaisa Labor Coalition expressed their disagreement on the Department Order 174 of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The Associated Labor Unions (ALU), Nagkaisa, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and NAPC worked together to finish the executive order asked by Duterte.

“Tinulongan namin siya kung papano ma-ban ni President Duterte ang contractualization kasi yung DO 174 na binigay ng DOLE continues the process of contractualization, which is a win-win solution sa mga management at labor contractor (we will help the President on how to ban contractualization),” ALU Spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said.

ALU is still waiting for the president’s feedback regarding the draft.

“As of now hinihintay nalang namin yong feedback ni president sa ginawa naming EO and we are hopeful that he will consider it,” Tanjusay said.

The groups also welcome the President’s assurance that he will certify as urgent House Bill 444 filed by TUCP Rep. Raymond Mendoza to amend the labor code provisions and criminalize contractualization and all forms of fixed-term contracts.

Duterte also accepted the P500 monthly cash voucher subsidy proposal of ALU for the minimum waged earners to help them cope with the rising cost of commodities and services.

According to Mendoza, if the president will grant the subsidy, it would help four million minimum wage earners.

Aside from the EO draft, certification of HB 444 and P500 monthly subsidy, they also discussed eight other agenda. This included ratification of Convention 151 of the international labor organizations, representation of workers in tripartite bodies of government, prohibition of placement fees for OFWs, secured supply and affordability policy, and quarterly dialogue of the labor sector with the president.

ALU and Nagkaisa were supposed to have their third dialogue with President Rodrigo Duterte last Wednesday, but the President went to Cambodia with his family. CNU Intern Airland E. Sala