Oarfish found in Palompon, Leyte

A 14-FOOT long oarfish was found Thursday night, May 11, in Barangay Sabang, Palompon, Leyte.

This is the eighth oarfish found dead in the Philippines since January this year.

On April 17, a huge oarfish was found near the shores of Kiamba town in Sarangani province. It measured 13 feet and 10 inches long and about 11 inches wide.

On April 29, a massive 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, which injured three people, including a preganant woman, and damaged several buildings.

Oarfishes have been known to forecast earthquakes.

Kiyoshi Wadatsumi, a scientist who studies earthquakes, said in an article posted on Japan Times that "deep-sea fish living near the sea bottom are more sensitive to the movements of active faults than those near the surface of the sea." (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)