Oarfish found in Palompon, Leyte | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Oarfish found in Palompon, Leyte

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Oarfish found in Palompon, Leyte

Friday, May 12, 2017

A 14-FOOT long oarfish was found Thursday night, May 11, in Barangay Sabang, Palompon, Leyte.

This is the eighth oarfish found dead in the Philippines since January this year.

On April 17, a huge oarfish was found near the shores of Kiamba town in Sarangani province. It measured 13 feet and 10 inches long and about 11 inches wide.

On April 29, a massive 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, which injured three people, including a preganant woman, and damaged several buildings.

READ: 3 hurt, several buildings damaged in Sarangani earthquake

Oarfishes have been known to forecast earthquakes.

Kiyoshi Wadatsumi, a scientist who studies earthquakes, said in an article posted on Japan Times that "deep-sea fish living near the sea bottom are more sensitive to the movements of active faults than those near the surface of the sea." (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)

Tags: 
oarfish
earthquake
Leyte

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments