Rescue kids from drugs, cops told

SENATOR Tito Sotto III announced that he will prove United Nations rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard wrong that shabu does not warp a drug user’s mind.

Sotto, during the 6th Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee Conference and Anti-Illegal Drug Summit yesterday, said he will support his statement in a privilege speech in the Senate.

“I will cite all the shabu-related deaths, I will cite the scientific explanation of the impact of shabu on a person. I don’t know where she’s coming from with that attitude, she’s definitely not an expert,” Sotto said.

As regards the Juvenile Law, Sotto said policemen can rescue minors used in drug activities.

Sotto said drug prevention programs should be introduced in schools so that children will be warned at an early age of the repercussions of using shabu.

Meanwhile, he also greeted single mothers a Happy Mothers’ Day in advance, following the issue on his controversial phrase ‘Naano lang.’

In response to the negative reaction his statement during the confirmation hearing of Department of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo got, Sotto said that the phrase was the way single mothers answered when asked where the fathers of their children are.

“I just leave it to your imagination. In the street language, ‘Na-ano lang,’ is the usual answer of a single mother to you when they want to dismiss the question regarding the father of their child. Maybe they fell in love, maybe their husbands left them, we don’t know,” he said in Tagalog.

The senator already asked for forgiveness from Taguiwalo, who granted it.