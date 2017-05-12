Students check EJK stories

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu conducted the 1st Duki-Tuki Students’ Research Forum yesterday where articles on drug-related killings published in the local and national dailies were analyzed.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office last July 2016, extra-judicial killings have been in the limelight.

The student-researchers looked into the articles published by Cebu Daily News, SunStar Cebu and The Freeman.

The researchers said that “the three Cebu English dailies failed to follow the news writing guidelines set by the Philippine Press Institute and the Cebu Citizens-Press Council.”

“Overall, the findings reveal that whether the publications have deliberate intent to frame the drug-related (killings) in a victim-blaming-based frame, the notion that they are leaning into the pro-government stance direction is visible,” the study states.

“This failure then led to the creation of negative frames towards the victims of the drug-related killings in their stories,” it added.

Mayette Tabada, faculty of the College of Communication of Arts and Design, said that the research forum aims to disseminate the findings of the students and give exposure to young researchers.

Another study analyzed the frequency of the publication of drug-related killings by three national newspapers.

The result showed that Philippine Star published the most with 367 articles, followed by Manila Bulletin (178) and Philippine Daily Inquirer (87).

The study was conducted from July 1, 2016 to January 31 this year.

A research grant will be provided to the students with promising thesis.

This is to help them with their finances and encourage them to research better. Kate Parilla, CNU Intern