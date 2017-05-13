6 drug suspects fall in buy-bust in Lapu-Lapu City | SunStar

6 drug suspects fall in buy-bust in Lapu-Lapu City

Saturday, May 13, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

SIX persons were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday night.

They were Eduardo Silawan, 49; Rommel Arranguez, 38; Reynante Miano, 37; Patrick Pelayo, 18; Kyle Joseph Dungog, 19; and Richard Divingracia, 23.

The operation was conducted by the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 5 led by Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino in Zone 6, Saac 1 at 11:55 p.m.

A total of 21 sachets of suspected shabu worth P9,912, a .38 revolver loaded with three bullets, the P200 marked money, another P200 cash and drug paraphernalia were recovered from them.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 14, 2017.

