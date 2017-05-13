‘All-out security’ in Cebu, CPPO vows

THE clash between government troops and the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol will not happen in the island of Cebu, a top police official assured.

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Eric Noble said this after the United Kingdom issued a travel advisory that asked its citizens to avoid the towns of Badian, Alegria, and Malabuyoc, citing the threat of being kidnapped by terrorists.

Noble said that the CPPO has kept up a constant monitoring and surveillance, as well as other security measures, since last November when the United States issued an advisory on travel to Cebu’s southern towns.

The British Embassy in Manila’s travel advisory this week is the third one in seven months that mentioned southern Cebu.

“We have had an all-out security and target hardening measures in effect prior to the US advisory last year. All our efforts are working smoothly and we have good coordination with the army and Coast Guard in Cebu Province,” he said.

Noble also encouraged the public to help in the counter-terrorism efforts by being watchful in their neighborhood.

“Any suspicious persons and activities should be reported to the nearest police station,” Noble said.