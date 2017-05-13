Cops nab widow with P10T drugs in buy-bust | SunStar

Cops nab widow with P10T drugs in buy-bust

Saturday, May 13, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

A WIDOW, who allegedly returned to selling illegal drugs, was caught in a buy-bust in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City before dawn last Thursday.

The police team led by Senior Insp. Alcon Escosura arrested Virginia “Inday” Gonzaga, 44, allegedly after selling illegal drugs to a police decoy in Sitio Baril at 1:05 a.m. Gonzaga was a drug surrenderer last July 10, 2016.

A total of 10 sachets of illegal drugs valued at P10,000, the buy-bust money and P300 cash were seized from her.

Gonzaga was detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police Office holding cell.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 14, 2017.

