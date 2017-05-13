'Embarrassed' man hangs self in San Fernando

A 38-YEAR-OLD man hanged himself from a tree allegedly out of embarrassment in Barangay Tabionan, San Fernando, Cebu last Friday afternoon.

Prior to the incident, a woman filed a complaint against him before the barangay for public scandal.

The man, who was allegedly drunk, urinated in front of the woman, which prompted the filing of the complaint pending before the Barangay Tabionan’s Lupon Tagapamayapa.

He asked for forgiveness from the complainant but the latter reportedly refused.