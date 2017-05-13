'Embarrassed' man hangs self in San Fernando
A 38-YEAR-OLD man hanged himself from a tree allegedly out of embarrassment in Barangay Tabionan, San Fernando, Cebu last Friday afternoon.
Prior to the incident, a woman filed a complaint against him before the barangay for public scandal.
The man, who was allegedly drunk, urinated in front of the woman, which prompted the filing of the complaint pending before the Barangay Tabionan’s Lupon Tagapamayapa.
He asked for forgiveness from the complainant but the latter reportedly refused.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 14, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!