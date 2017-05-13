'Embarrassed' man hangs self in San Fernando | SunStar

'Embarrassed' man hangs self in San Fernando

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

'Embarrassed' man hangs self in San Fernando

Saturday, May 13, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A 38-YEAR-OLD man hanged himself from a tree allegedly out of embarrassment in Barangay Tabionan, San Fernando, Cebu last Friday afternoon.

Prior to the incident, a woman filed a complaint against him before the barangay for public scandal.

The man, who was allegedly drunk, urinated in front of the woman, which prompted the filing of the complaint pending before the Barangay Tabionan’s Lupon Tagapamayapa.

He asked for forgiveness from the complainant but the latter reportedly refused.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 14, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments