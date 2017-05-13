It’s official: Escario is Bantayan mayor

IAN Christopher Escario formally assumed office as mayor of Bantayan yesterday after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered disqualified mayor Arthur Despi to vacate his post.

DILG Cebu Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales formally served the order to Despi’s office at noon.

Contrary to his previous statements, Despi, in a separate interview, is no longer interested in appealing his case before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

But Despi said Vice Mayor Antonio Montemar should be sitting at the mayor’s office, not Escario.

Still, Despi said he is confident that Montemar will win his quo warranto case against the Comelec decision favoring Escario.

Gonzales said he received the order for Despi to vacate the post last Thursday.

Gonzales, along with police escorts, then proceeded to Bantayan at dawn to serve the order.

The three-page order was signed by DILG Undersecretary Austere Panadero.

Upon arriving at the Bantayan Municipal Hall, Gonzales immediately presented to the order to one of Despi’s staff members, as Despi was in Manila.

Escario, along with his lawyers Manuel Momongan and Daniel Vega, arrived at the town hall later to accept the order, signifying that he was free to assume office anytime.

Gonzales noted that there were no violent reactions from Despi supporters when he served the order.

In an ABS-CBN TV Patrol Central Visayas report yesterday, Escario said the first thing he plans to do is to review the personnel hired by Despi.

Escario admitted that they might lose their jobs.

In a separate interview, Despi said he has no regrets being disqualified as Bantayan mayor.

“I’m tired. I did my best as mayor. Ang tawo na ang musulti ana (It’s up to the public to judge my time in office). It’s already done, I have no regrets. Nagserbisyo ko og tinood (I served wholeheartedly),” Despi said.

Meanwhile, Bantayan Police Chief Stephen Amamag-id said the proclamation of Escario as new mayor went without a hitch.

Despi’s supporters did not gather outside the town hall, he said.

“No one protested. It was quiet,” Amamag-id said in a phone interview.

A team from the Provincial Public Safety Company augmented local police, whose station is inside the town hall. KAL