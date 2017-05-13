LRT to solve Cebu's traffic woes?

A PRIVATE engineering firm has started to conduct a soil study in some areas in Cebu City as part of the feasibility study for Line I of the Cebu Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

In a letter dated May 4 and addressed to Mayor Tomas Osmeña, CEDCO Engineers, the private engineering consultant, sought the permission of the City to allow them to do the study.

Being monitored

Angelito de Dios, authorized representative of Line I of the Cebu LRT consultants, said that their engineers are doing boreholes for the geotechnical investigation and topography survey on N. Bacalso Ave. and MJ Cuenco Ave. to secure data and information that may be used for the project.

According to their letter, Line I of the LRT project will be from Talisay City to Consolacion, passing by Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Lawyer Ismael Garaygay III, executive director of the Cebu City Transportation Office, said the letter was referred to them since the private firm will use a portion of the sidewalks for their study.

Garaygay told SunStar Cebu that the development was being monitored by their planning division since ground checking started last week.

Mass transport options

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City District Engineer Nicomedes Leonor said they assigned engineers to check developments.

City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete said there are five private firms that are interested in doing a feasibility study for the city's mass transport, which includes the monorail and LRT, among others.

"They're welcome to do it and right after the study, we will see if it's feasible or not. But for sure, our BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project is already a go project," he said.