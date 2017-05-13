Man, 18, killed; throat slashed in Talisay

AN 18-year-old man died after his neck was slashed inside a gymnasium in Barangay Langtad, Talisay City, Cebu before dawn yesterday.

Police identified the victim as Jasom Delima.

The Talisay City police received a call from a concerned citizen about a dead person at 3:30 a.m.

Personal grudge is being considered by police as the motive in the killing.

Recovered from Delima’s possession were a caliber .38 revolver and a Batangas knife.

The local police is still conducting further investigation to identify and file charges against the culprit.