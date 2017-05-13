Man, 34, gunned down by man on bike in Lapu-Lapu City

A 34-YEAR-OLD man was killed by an unknown gunman on Ceres Road in Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday.

Brian Rara suffered two gunshot wounds in his chest that killed him on the spot during the attack past 1 a.m.

According to the initial information gathered by SPO1 Lydo Pinos of the Homicide Section, Rara was riding a tricycle when he saw the gunman on Ceres Road.

Rara jumped out from the tricycle and ran, but the lone assailant shot him.

Police recovered an empty shell from a .45 pistol and an improvised shotgun locally known as pogakhang at the crime scene.