Oil spill off Malabuyoc 'contained, cleaned up'

AN oil spill was spotted in the waters off Barangay Montañeza in the southwestern town of Malabuyoc, Cebu last Thursday during the retrieval of lct Marc Jason III, which capsized last March.

Montañez Barangay Councilor Florevie Bracero said the oil spill eventually disappeared after personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) took action before it could spread.

Lct Mark Jason III was loaded with sand when it left Tampi, Amlan in Negros Oriental for Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island.

Last March 23, the vessel sank 50 meters from the shoreline of Montañeza.

It was carrying 3,000 liters of diesel when it capsized, according to Coast Guard Cebu Station Commander Dionilett Ampil.

Bracero said an oil spill boom was placed around the vessel after it sank.

The councilor said strong waves may have moved the vessel last Thursday, which may have caused the oil spill.

"There were strong waves when they try to retrieve the ship last Thursday. Today, they did not touch the vessel," Bracero said in Cebuano.

She said the crew of the vessel and the PCG personnel were there at that time. They were able to turn the ship sideways.

"Past 9 a.m. last Thursday, we noticed a smell of fuel," she said in Cebuano.

According to her, the oil spill measured around 500 meters wide.

It eventually disappeared after "powder" was thrown over it and an oil containment boom was placed around it.

The Montañeza Barangay Council will tackle what actions to take during its regular tomorrow.

Bracero said they did not receive any complaint from residents or from the fisherfolk about the oil spill.

The oil spill reportedly was confied off Montañeza.