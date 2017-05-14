'Bantay Bayan' member arrested in robbery attempt

A FORCE multiplier, who helps the police and military in going after criminals, was arrested by an intelligence officer, whom the former tried to rob in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla early Sunday, May 14.

Virgilio Boquida, 38, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. by Police Officer 2 Rey David Aumentado, who is assigned in Cebu Provincial Police Office-Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

Boquida, a member of Federation of Bantay Bayan Inc., said he was drunk when he held Aumentado and his wife at gunpoint.

Aumentado said he was driving his motorcycle with his wife as his passenger toward their home in Tunghaan when Boquida stopped them.

Aumentado grappled with Boquida, who pulled the trigger.

The gun went off. No one was hit.

Aumentado continued to grapple, pulled the gun from Boquida, and suppressed the latter.

After hearing the noise, residents went out and mobbed Boquida, who suffered bruises in the face.

Aumentado seized the suspect's Frontier revolver, which has four bullets and an empty shell inside its cylinder.

PIB learned that Boquida was involved in several robbery incidents in the past.

Boquida will face complaints for attempted robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearm. (SunStar Cebu)