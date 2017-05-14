CTU grad ranks 6th in CE exam

STUDY and prayers proved to be a perfect combination for Rusty Villadolid Lapus, who ranked sixth in the latest licensure exam for civil engineering released by the Professional Regulations Commission last Friday.

Villadolid, a cum laude graduate of Cebu Technological University-main campus, immediately thought of God when he learned about the good news from his brother.

“I was really waiting for the result, but it was my younger brother who saw the result first while he was scrolling down his feeds on Facebook. That moment, I immediately remembered him (God) first. Although I knew that I did my part by studying, I still never forget to pray to Him to help me achieve my dreams,” Villadolid said in Cebuano.

The 21-year-old Toledohanon (Toledo City) admitted that he was a typical, carefree student until he was in third year high school when he realized he had to take his studies seriously.

He finished as class salutatorian of Media Once National High School in Toledo.

Villadolid, who is the sixth in the brood of 10, said he had a craggy path in reaching his goal to be in the list of topnotchers.

“It was not easy because I only had two months to have a full swing review before the board exam but I always told myself that I’ll be number one. So if not, maybe two or three but I am still happy that I made it,” said Villadolid.

His dedication opened doors that made him a State Program scholar for his five years in college and won him a free review at Mega Review Center, Cebu.

Engr. Jeonel Lumbab, chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, attested to Villadolid’s dedication that directed him to his success. (Airland E. Sala, Kate Parilla, CNU Interns)