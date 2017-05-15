17 houses razed in Sambag 2 fire | SunStar

17 houses razed in Sambag 2 fire

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

17 houses razed in Sambag 2 fire

Monday, May 15, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A MORNING fire hit a residential area, razing 17 houses and damaging four others in Sitio Upper Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2 yesterday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection received the alarm at 11:52 a.m. and raised it to second alarm.

The fire allegedly started at the house of Anabelle Campomanes.

It was placed under control at 12:22 p.m. Fire trucks had a hard time maneuvering in the area because of the small roads.

Only the penetrator fire trucks managed to supply water to extinguish the fire.

An unattended charger was believed to be the cause of the blaze.

No one was reported to be hurt.

The cost of damage to properties was pegged at P150,000.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments