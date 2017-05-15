2 civilian hostages rescued in Pangangan Island
THE two civilians who were held hostage by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Pangangan Island, Calape town on Monday, May 15, are now in safe hands, according to the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas.
The old man and his grandson who were held hostage by two Abu Sayyaf remnants, identified as Abu Asis and Abu Ubayda, are in the custody of the Calape Police.
The civilians were gleaning seashells in the shores of Barangay Kahayag, Pangangan Island when they were held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf bandits.
The bandits and the hostages were onboard a motorcycle. Abu Asis was killed by police.
An armalite was recovered from the slain bandit.
Ongoing pursuit against Abu Ubayda is still in progress. (JOB/SunStar Cebu)
