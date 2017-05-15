2 high-value targets nabbed in drug bust | SunStar

2 high-value targets nabbed in drug bust

Monday, May 15, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

TWO suspected drug pushers were caught in a buy-bust by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in Barangay Luz, Cebu City last Sunday night.

Operatives seized 125 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu worth P425,000 from Bronson Kabalican Abatayo, 31, and his cousin, Loue Abatayo dela Rosa, 27.

The two were in the list of high-value targets of PDEA before the operation happened past 9 p.m.

The suspects will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.

