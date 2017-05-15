Abu Sayyaf bandit killed in Calape, Bohol

CEBU CITY (Updated) -- One of the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf group that entered Bohol in April this year was killed in Pangangan Island, Calape, Bohol, on Monday, May 15.

The bandit, identified as Abu Ubayda (not Abu Asis as earlier reported), held hostage an old man and his grandson who were gleaning seashells in the shores of Barangay Kahayag, Pangangan Island. He was with another Abu Sayyaf bandit, Abu Asis.

Authorities had a hard time identifying the suspected bandit because his face was badly deformed after the gunfight past noon Monday.

Ubayda was armed with an M16 rifle, while Asis has a caliber .45 pistol.

The bandits managed to board a motorcycle along with the hostages. But Abu Ubayda was killed after he engaged in a brief chase with government troops in Barangay Lawis, Pangangan, said the local police.

Residents in Talisay, a neighboring barangay, reported that they heard gunshots, as pursuit operations continued Monday afternoon for Abu Asis.

The two Abu Sayyaf bandits were sighted in Pangangan Island on May 12. (JOB/SunStar Cebu)