Abu Sayyaf bandit killed in Calape, Bohol
CEBU CITY (Updated) -- One of the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf group that entered Bohol in April this year was killed in Pangangan Island, Calape, Bohol, on Monday, May 15.
The bandit, identified as Abu Ubayda (not Abu Asis as earlier reported), held hostage an old man and his grandson who were gleaning seashells in the shores of Barangay Kahayag, Pangangan Island. He was with another Abu Sayyaf bandit, Abu Asis.
Authorities had a hard time identifying the suspected bandit because his face was badly deformed after the gunfight past noon Monday.
Ubayda was armed with an M16 rifle, while Asis has a caliber .45 pistol.
The bandits managed to board a motorcycle along with the hostages. But Abu Ubayda was killed after he engaged in a brief chase with government troops in Barangay Lawis, Pangangan, said the local police.
Residents in Talisay, a neighboring barangay, reported that they heard gunshots, as pursuit operations continued Monday afternoon for Abu Asis.
The two Abu Sayyaf bandits were sighted in Pangangan Island on May 12. (JOB/SunStar Cebu)
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!