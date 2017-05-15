'Abu Sayyaf remnants' in Bohol killed

CEBU CITY (Updated) -- Two of the remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits who entered Bohol in April this year were killed in separate military and police operations in Pangangan Island, Calape, Bohol, on Monday, May 15.

Abu Asis, the last Abu Sayyaf remnant, was killed around 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, a military source confirmed.

The first to fall at past noon Monday was Abu Ubayda. He was killed in Barangay Lawis, Pangangan Island, Calape.

Asis was reportedly wounded in the upper right portion of his back and was armed with a caliber .45 pistol.

The bandits held hostage an old man and his grandson who were gathering seashells in the shores of Barangay Kahayag, Pangangan Island.

Ubayda was armed with an M16 rifle, while Asis had a caliber .45 pistol.

The bandits managed to board a motorcycle along with the hostages. But Abu Ubayda was killed after he engaged in a brief chase with government troops in Barangay Lawis, said the local police.

The two Abu Sayyaf bandits were sighted in Pangangan Island on May 12, a month after they entered Inabanga, Bohol, and clashed with government troops in April. (JOB/SunStar Cebu)