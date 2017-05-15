Abu Sayyaf remnants in Bohol take 2 civilians hostage | SunStar

Abu Sayyaf remnants in Bohol take 2 civilians hostage

Monday, May 15, 2017

THE local police and military troops in Calape, Bohol, are currently responding to a reported hostage incident involving a man and two suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits in Pangangan Island.

The two remnants of the Abu Sayyaf group that entered Inabanga town on April reportedly held hostage an old man and his grandchild who were gleaning seashells in the shores of Barangay Kahayag, Pangangan Island in Calape.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits and the hostages were onboard a motorcycle. One of the bandits identified as Abu Asis was killed by police.

Residents in Talisay, a neighboring barangay, reported that they heard gunshots, as pursuit operations ensued. (JOB/SunStar Cebu)

