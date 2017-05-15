‘Brother’ of ex-DILG usec arrested in Talisay City

CEBU CITY (Updated) -- A man who claimed to be the brother of the former Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Lito Ruiz was arrested in a raid past 5 a.m. Monday, May 15, in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

The suspect, identified as Danilo Ruiz, 55, also claimed to be the cousin of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Authorities seized from the suspect a .9mm pistol with nine bullets, 115 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu,” worth P270,000 and drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle owned by a police officer, who was allegedly an accomplice of a suspected drug lord, was also found in the compound.

Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) received reports that Ruiz has connections with a suspected drug lord detained in Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway.

PIB Deputy Chief Nazareno Emia said Danilo is the facilitator of the suspected drug lord Steve Go.

As a facilitator, Danilo was the mediator that contacts Go, who is detained in Talisay City Jail.

Steve Go is the cousin of Frederick Go, who revealed Danilo’s identity to the police. Frederick was caught last March.

Emia said they are looking into the connection of the Gos and Ruiz to self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Sabalones surrendered to Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa on the night of August 7, 2016. He is the brother of San Fernando, Cebu Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones, one of the 159 persons President Rodrigo Duterte named as protectors of drug personalities, and who also went to Camp Crame to try to clear his name.

Emia said they are investigating a police officer reportedly an underling of Steve.

The car of the officer, who was relieved from Talisay City Police Station, was found parked outside Danilo's residence. (SunStar Cebu)