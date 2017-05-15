Bzzzzz: 2 women’s names: Risa and Vanessa

THE first name is that of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a colleague of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. She has been in the rumor circuit after an ALTERED/EDITED photo of her and Kiko (showing her and him holding hands) circulated in social media. Kiko’s wife Sharon Cuneta posted a comment denying the two senators are romantically linked.

The second is that of a “Vanessa” that President Duterte floated to and teased reporters with as a mystery woman with whom he has a “new relationship.” The woman is fictional until Duterte will produce evidence of her existence. And what is he doing, making his longtime partner/common law wife/First Lady jealous?

Fake evidence

The original photo is of Risa and Kiko but with fellow senators Franklin Drilon and Antonio Trillanes IV, who were then coming out of Camp Crame after visiting jailed Sen. Leila de Lima. Risa is walking beside Kiko but they’re apart, far enough for another person to fill the space between them. The way the hands touch in the obviously photo-shopped version, on closer look with a magnifying glass, shows the alteration.

Does that mean the rumor is not true? Not necessarily but the fakery should shoot it down for now.

Sharon’s lament

The comment of “megastar” Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, though, posted in her Facebook, exposes a deeper wound, which prompted her to travel abroad. She denies that her marriage with Senator Kiko is “on the rocks” but she admits of being in mourning over (1) the death of two persons recently, (1) the illness of a favorite aunt, (3) the delay of a movie project and, the bombshell, (4) her money problems.

An earlier posting indicated the sorrow she was bearing: “Sometimes, the girl is away and just doesn’t want to go home anymore.” She’s not just an entertainment A-lister (a “Voice Teen Philippines” mentor), she’s also the wife of a senator.