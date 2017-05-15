Child rescued from drug user turned over to relatives

THE four-year-old child who was rescued from his stepfather who tried to jump off the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge in Cebu was turned over to the relatives of the latter's wife.

Chief Inspector Wilbert Parilla, of Mandaue Police Station 5, said it was the two personnel of the Philippine Air Force who grabbed the child from Jason Quizon, 44, who was believed to be under the influence of illegal drugs when he tried to jump off the bridge Sunday dawn, May 14.

Quizon told the police that somebody was after him and wanted to kill him. He said he wanted to jump to the sea with his daughter to protect her from his non-existent killers.

“Nasobraan siya sa kasabog (He was too high on drugs),” said Parilla in an earlier interview.

The child was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center before she was turned over to her family.

Police earlier said that they will charge Quizon for alarm and scandal. (FMG/SunStar Philippines)