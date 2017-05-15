Escario’s assumption as mayor proceeds without incident

THE assumption of Ian Christopher Escario as mayor of Bantayan, Cebu yesterday was peaceful, with the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Bogo City not issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prevent his takeover.

Escario said he instructed his lawyers to prepare for the case filed against him, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) by Vice Mayor Antonio Montemar.

Montemar wants to replace former mayor Arthur Despi, who was disqualified by the Comelec, which proclaimed Escario as the winner in the May 13, 2016 election.

During the flag ceremony, Escario was welcomed by officials and employees, and Municipal Councilors Mico Pachico, Jerome Mata and Joseph Tan, and ex-officio Councilor Joey Holganza, the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president.

Escario said the four councilors are members of the Liberal Party (LP) and he was with the National Unity Party (NUP)/One Cebu Party of Rep. Benhur Salimbangon.

“I was happy that the municipal councilors who are in the other political party welcomed me. We have to work together for the progress of Bantayan,” Escario said.

Escario said the services of officials and employees who are coterminous with Despi will be terminated.

However, all the job-order and casual employees will continue working.

“Let us be practical. We have to study the recommendations of the department heads because they are working and vital to the operation of the municipality,” Escario said.