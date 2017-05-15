Ex-DILG official's brother falls during morning raid in Tabunok, Talisay City

INTELLIGENCE operatives discovered that a suspected drug lord, who is a jail inmate, still has communication with his underlings after the arrest of Danilo Holganza Ruiz in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City yesterday morning.

Danilo, who is the younger brother of ex-Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Lito Ruiz, yielded 15 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu with an estimated worth of P270,000.

Danilo was caught by Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) operatives led by Supt. Joie Yape.

A 9mm pistol, nine bullets, three magazines, and drug paraphernalia were also seized during the raid, which was authorized by a search warrant issued by Danao City Regional Trial Court Branch 25 Judge Jerry Dicdican.

PIB also seized notebooks containing names of Danilo's alleged associates and their weekly collections.

Senior Insp. Nazareno Emia, PIB deputy chief, said Danilo is the “facilitator” for the underlings of Steve “Kumander” Go, who is imprisoned at the Talisay City Jail.

He said Danilo's name was divulged to them by Steve's cousin, Frederick Benedict Go, who was caught by the PIB along with a police officer and two civilians last March 15. Frederick is an incumbent councilman of Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City and son of former Talisay City councilor Emil Go.

Police connection?

“Yung mga contacts sa labas siya ang mediator, po. Siya ang papasok sa Talisay City Jail, kumakausap kay Steve Go. Namonitor na natin to (Danilo serves as mediator for Steve's outside contacts. He's also the one who visits Steve in prison. We've monitored that),” Emia said.

Emia said they are also looking into possibilities that the Gos and Danilo are connected to self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

PIB will also investigate a police officer, whose vehicle was parked outside Danilo's house. The non-commissioned officer, who was relieved from the Talisay City Police Station, is reportedly involved in illegal drug trade.

Yape, for his part, said they will go after the officers who are engaged in the drug trade, as this is part of the police's internal cleansing program.

Danilo, an employee of the Bureau of Immigration from 2006 until 2010, denied he is engaged in the illegal drug trade.

“Wala man ko mamaligya, mogamit nuon ko (I don't sell but I'm a shabu user),” he said.

The suspect said his brother Lito had repeated told him to stop his vice.

“Kontra niya akong binuhatan (He didn't approve of my drug use),” Danilo said.

When Lito was interviewed after Danilo's arrest, his reply was: “No comment.”

However, his Facebook post may have revealed what he thought about the incident.

“You play with fire, expect to get burned. You really broke the hearts of the people who love you so dearly. I am disappointed… You know how to get in. So you know how to get out. Expect nothing because nobody is going to help you… Our fingers are uneven. Siblings grow and take their own path. So pathetic to waste life,” Lito said on his post.

Danilo, who told police that he is also related to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, will face complaints for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and for violating Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. EOB