Groups willing to adopt trees affected by BRT

CLOSE to 10 groups have expressed interest in adopting some of the more than 2,000 trees that will be affected by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Cebu.

Nida Cabrera, consultant of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, said that since introducing the Adopt-A-Tree Program, the City Government has received proposals from the neighboring cities of Talisay, Carcar and Lapu-Lapu.

“This is a very positive development because we have people who share our passion in ensuring that the affected trees will continue to live,” she told SunStar Cebu.

The Adopt-A-Tree Program is part of the City Government’s efforts to address the concern on the 2,166 trees in 21 barangays that stand to be affected by the BRT project, which is scheduled to start before the year ends.

So far, at least 30 trees like jackfruit, chicos, guavas, tamarind and mansanitas are open for adoption.

Cabrera said a resort owner from Lapu-Lapu also wants to adopt at least 11 palm trees and 15 narras.

Barangay officials of Sambag II have also promised to facilitate the transplanting of at least 20 trees that will be affected by the BRT in their area.

As for the trees that will not be adopted, Cabera said the City will transfer them to various areas identified by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Among the priorities are 665 narra trees, which are included in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

These will be transferred to the sidewalks and center islands in the South Road Properties. Some of the trees will be included in the greenery project covered by the rehabilitation of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.

Some 50 gemelina, ipil-ipil and mahogany trees, on the other hand, will have to be cut due to their size and age.

Cabrera said it would be best to “harvest” them as they will no longer survive if earthballed.

She assured that as soon as the BRT is finished, the City will plant new trees along the sidewalk again.

“Environmental groups have nothing to worry about as I, myself, am an environmentalist. There is a 90 percent guarantee that the affected trees will live after being earthballed,” said Cabrera.