Korean kills self by jumping off building

A 32-YEAR-OLD Korean national allegedly jumped off a newly constructed residential building in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City last Sunday dawn.

The Cebu City Police Office identified the victim as Oh Yong-Yaek.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez said the victim arrived in the Philippines last May 9 and rented a room on May 13 in the newly-constructed condominium.

His body was discovered by a security guard and resident near the area at 6 a.m.

The Korean Embassy vowed to shoulder the expenses for the transport and burial of the victim. Claire Roche, CNU Intern