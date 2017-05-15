Korean kills self by jumping off building
A 32-YEAR-OLD Korean national allegedly jumped off a newly constructed residential building in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City last Sunday dawn.
The Cebu City Police Office identified the victim as Oh Yong-Yaek.
SPO1 Winston Ybañez said the victim arrived in the Philippines last May 9 and rented a room on May 13 in the newly-constructed condominium.
His body was discovered by a security guard and resident near the area at 6 a.m.
The Korean Embassy vowed to shoulder the expenses for the transport and burial of the victim. Claire Roche, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.
