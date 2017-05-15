Love triangle eyed in trader’s killing

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will file a frustrated murder case against 30-year-old Elven Estrera, the suspect in shooting and wounding of businessman Joel Chan last Thursday.

Police recovered a .357 revolver with three bullets and three empty cartridges from Estrera. They also found his SYM motorcycle.

Chan, 48, was shot inside his office in JTC Auto Concept along Sacris Road Ext. in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City at 11:55 a.m. last Thursday.

The suspect was wearing a bonnet, a helmet and a black jacket during the attack.

After shooting Chan, he drove away on his motorcycle.

Estrera went into hiding in Barangay Can-aga, Sibonga until he surrendered to Sibonga Police Station at past 6 p.m. last Sunday.

When he was brought to the MCPO yesterday, Estrera said he shot Chan because he received reports from his friends and co-workers of his live-in partner that the latter allegedly had a relationship with the businessman.

“Ang mga car wash boy moingon sobra na nang gibuhat sa imong asawa, silang duha sa opisina mamawong og suga (The car wash boys said what my wife and Chan are doing is too much. They would turn off the lights while inside the office),” said Estrera.

Beth Chavez, 26, his live-in partner, denied having a relationship with Chan. She said Estrera sometimes mauled her, that’s why their relationship ended.

Chan survived with a gunshot wound in his face.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, director of MCPO, said Chan was already in a stable condition, but his right eye was affected.