Mensa IQ challenge set on June 3

MENSA, the international society for people with high IQs, is providing an opportunity for everyone, in and around Cebu, interested to find out their IQ.

The Mensa IQ Challenge is set on June 3, 2017 at the Castle Peak Hotel on F. Cabahug St., Cebu City.

Test sessions will be held every hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exam will take about 40 minutes to complete.

Walk-ins are welcome but, to avoid long lines, Mensa strongly advises those interested to pre-register for the test at the links found on their website www.mensaphilippines.org

The test fee is P800. All test-takers are required to bring a valid ID with photo.

Undergraduate students may avail themselves of the discounted price of P500 if they show a current school identification (ID) card. The minimum age to take the Mensa test is 14 years old.

Membership to Mensa Philippines is open to anyone who scores in the top two percent of this qualifying exam. There are currently over 200 members in the Philippines, and over 100,000 members around the world.