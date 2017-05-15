Trisikad driver stabs, kills relative
A 40-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Barangay Simala, Sibonga, Cebu.
Police identified the casualty as Elmer Lubas, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds.
Suspect Rolando Espe Zamora, a trisikad driver, fled after the incident happened at 10:17 p.m. last Saturday.
Lubas was walking alone when the suspect attacked him from behind. Zamora hit Lubas’s head with a big bottle of beer.
He then stabbed the victim in different parts of his body after the latter fell to the ground.
A murder complaint will be filed against the suspect.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.
