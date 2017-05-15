Trisikad driver stabs, kills relative

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Barangay Simala, Sibonga, Cebu.

Police identified the casualty as Elmer Lubas, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

Suspect Rolando Espe Zamora, a trisikad driver, fled after the incident happened at 10:17 p.m. last Saturday.

Lubas was walking alone when the suspect attacked him from behind. Zamora hit Lubas’s head with a big bottle of beer.

He then stabbed the victim in different parts of his body after the latter fell to the ground.

A murder complaint will be filed against the suspect.