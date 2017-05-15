Wife discovers husband's body in waters off Tayud
A 51-YEAR-OLD man drowned in the seawaters off Barangay Tayud, Consolacion last Sunday afternoon.
Police identified the fatality as Renato Soco Besabella, a resident of Sitio Upper, Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion.
Investigation showed that Besabella was drunk when he went swimming.
His wife, who earlier told him not go to the sea, discovered his body floating at 6:30 p.m.
Residents rushed Besabella to a private hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead on arrival.
Investigators ruled out foul play in the man’s death.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 16, 2017.
