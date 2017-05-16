2 Abu Sayyaf members buried in Calape, Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY -- The two Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were buried Tuesday in the Calape Municipal Cemetery, a day after they were killed in two separate firefights in Pangangan Island, Calape town.

The two dead bandits, identified only as "Asis" and "Ubayda" were the only two remaining ASG members included in the rogues’ gallery distributed to the public by the police and the military, prior to their deaths during Monday’s clashes.

The burial of the bandits, who landed in Bohol last month, ended the period that caused anxiety among Boholanos.

The remains of the two ASG members were buried within 24 hours from their deaths in accordance with Muslim rites.

All of the killed ASG members in Bohol since their arrival last month were given proper burial and buried in the town where they died.

In a press statement, Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas and Lieutenant General Oscar Lactao, commander of Central Command, said all ASG members who entered Bohol last month were all neutralized.

The death of the two Abu Sayyaf bandits made Bohol “cleared of ASG elements”, said Talino and Lactao.

Taliño and Lactao said the remaining ASG member, alias "Asis", was killed in a firefight near dusk on Monday.

Alias Ubayda was killed early Monday afternoon.

The ASG members landed in Bohol in early April on board three bancas also known as “kumpit” to allegedly carry out kidnapping activities. (PNA)